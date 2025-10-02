Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY)’s stock price has plunge by -4.84%relation to previous closing price of $193.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Monday.com (MNDY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 248.68x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MNDY is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNDY is 41.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.98% of that float. The average trading volume for MNDY on October 02, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

The stock of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has seen a -13.22% decrease in the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a -38.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for MNDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for MNDY stock, with a simple moving average of -28.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $260 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNDY, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

MNDY Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.98. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw -32.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.80%, with 2.33% for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $58.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 224.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.