Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) has gone down by -9.53% for the week, with a 43.72% rise in the past month and a 203.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.12% for MOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.34% for MOB’s stock, with a 153.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOB is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MOB is 4.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.01% of that float. On October 02, 2025, MOB’s average trading volume was 502.46K shares.

MOB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) has decreased by -10.22% when compared to last closing price of $9.3.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Mobilicom’s combat-proven, cybersecure communications & UAV solutions to be presented during a key TADTE session, in alignment with the 2025 expo’s core theme—Communication and Cyber Resilience

MOB Trading at 47.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares surge +53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOB fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Mobilicom Limited ADR saw 699.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.27% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobilicom Limited ADR stands at -2.52%. The total capital return value is set at -0.51%. Equity return is now at value -99.91%, with -63.07% for asset returns.

Based on Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -149.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.