MKS Inc (MKSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MKSI is 66.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on October 02, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

MKSI stock’s latest price update

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has soared by 1.65% in relation to previous closing price of $131.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Inc (MKSI) has experienced a 9.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.12% rise in the past month, and a 27.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.68% for MKSI’s stock, with a 37.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKSI reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for MKSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MKSI, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

MKSI Trading at 22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.56. In addition, MKS Inc saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Schreiner James Alan, the EVP & COO of MKS Inc, sold 838 shares at $124.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Schreiner James Alan is holding 23,246 shares at $103,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.12%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on MKS Inc (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $873.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Inc (MKSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.