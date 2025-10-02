Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MFG stock has gone down by -4.12%, with a monthly decline of -0.31% and a quarterly surge of 16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for MFG’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78x compared to its average ratio. MFG has 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFG is 12.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on October 02, 2025 was 2.74M shares.

MFG stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.84% compared to its previous closing price of $6.7. However, the company has seen a -4.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://thefly.com reported 2025-09-30 that Mizuho downgraded Kala Bio to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $1.50, down from $30. The firm cites yesterday’s negative Phase 2 results for the company’s lead asset KPI-012 for the downgrade. Mizuho is “very disappointed” by the data and has been unable to connect with management. The analyst removed KPI-012 Kala’s model and downgraded the shares.

MFG Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 62.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.69%, with 0.32% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -6.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.