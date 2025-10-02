MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO): A Technical Analysis

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62x compared to its average ratio. MNSO has 36-month beta value of 0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNSO is 301.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on October 02, 2025 was 907.32K shares.

MNSO stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.55% compared to its previous closing price of $22.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. wsj.com reported 2025-09-29 that Chinese retail brand Miniso plans to spin off its pop-culture collectibles unit and separately list it in Hong Kong, seeking to replicate the success of Labubu maker Pop Mart.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO’s stock has fallen by -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.52% and a quarterly rise of 20.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for MNSO’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNSO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MNSO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MNSO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26.20 based on the research report published on August 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNSO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

MNSO Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 22.92%, with 11.10% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 46.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.