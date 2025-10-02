Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.12% in comparison to its previous close of $2.05, however, the company has experienced a 9.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, to take place September 3 – 5, 2025, in Boston and will provide a corporate update at the H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MIST is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MIST is 83.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On October 02, 2025, MIST’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

MIST’s Market Performance

MIST stock saw an increase of 9.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.07% and a quarterly increase of 11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.47% for MIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MIST by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MIST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIST reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for MIST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MIST, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 20th of the previous year.

MIST Trading at 22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIST rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 41.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-510.29% for the present operating margin

-0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -514.16%. The total capital return value is set at -1.45%. Equity return is now at value -780.29%, with -81.27% for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$42.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1816.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.