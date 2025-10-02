MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) is above average at 0.45x. The 36-month beta value for HOLO is also noteworthy at 3.23.

The public float for HOLO is 13.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. The average trading volume of HOLO on October 02, 2025 was 2.94M shares.

HOLO stock’s latest price update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.52% in relation to its previous close of $5.07. However, the company has experienced a 6.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, proposed a quantum link efficiency optimization technology, which, in the field of quantum transmission, ushers in a new era of high-fidelity quantum transmission by achieving efficient, stable, and high-fidelity quantum transmission processes. HOLO fully draws on the theories and methods of multiple disciplines, including quantum mechanics, information theory, and network science.

HOLO’s Market Performance

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has seen a 6.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.62% gain in the past month and a 5.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for HOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for HOLO’s stock, with a -80.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOLO Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLO rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, MicroCloud Hologram Inc saw -98.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroCloud Hologram Inc stands at -0.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value 16.33%, with 15.72% for asset returns.

Based on MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$136.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.26.

Conclusion

In summary, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.