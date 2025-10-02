Miami International Holdings Inc (MIAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Miami International Holdings Inc (NYSE: MIAX) has plunged by -3.18% when compared to previous closing price of $40.26, but the company has seen a -6.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Miami International Holdings Inc (NYSE: MIAX) Right Now?

Miami International Holdings Inc (NYSE: MIAX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2669.86x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MIAX is 72.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of MIAX was 1.51M shares.

MIAX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Miami International Holdings Inc (MIAX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for MIAX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIAX

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIAX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MIAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MIAX, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

MIAX Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIAX starting from STAHL MURRAY, who purchased 4 shares at the price of $41.76 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, STAHL MURRAY now owns 4,557,923 shares of Miami International Holdings Inc, valued at $167 using the latest closing price.

STAHL MURRAY, the Director of Miami International Holdings Inc, purchased 34,470 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that STAHL MURRAY is holding 4,557,919 shares at $1,244,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIAX

Equity return is now at value 0.47%, with 0.18% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Miami International Holdings Inc (MIAX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.