MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has seen a -1.47% decrease in the past week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month, and a 0.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for MTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for MTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MTG is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTG is 226.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for MTG on October 02, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

MTG stock’s latest price update

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.95% in relation to previous closing price of $28.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that MILWAUKEE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.34. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Miosi Salvatore A, the President & COO of MGIC Investment Corp, sold 30,000 shares at $27.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Miosi Salvatore A is holding 219,401 shares at $829,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.61% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at 0.63%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 14.85%, with 11.76% for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.