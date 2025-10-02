Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MREO is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MREO is 131.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on October 02, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

MREO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) has plunged by -2.93% when compared to previous closing price of $2.05, but the company has seen a 12.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MREO).

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has risen by 12.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.03% and a quarterly drop of -30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.12% for MREO’s stock, with a -17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR saw -51.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.63% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR stands at -31.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.84%. Equity return is now at value -75.08%, with -62.81% for asset returns.

Based on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -54.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -49.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$42.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 165.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.