MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) Stock Showcases -9.53% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has seen a -13.30% decrease in the past week, with a -8.52% drop in the past month, and a -11.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for MELI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for MELI’s stock, with a -1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is 53.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MELI is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MELI is 46.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On October 02, 2025, MELI’s average trading volume was 357.97K shares.

MELI stock’s latest price update

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.85% in relation to previous closing price of $2336.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. pymnts.com reported 2025-10-01 that Heightened competition in Brazil’s eCommerce market reportedly drove shares of Mercado Libre into their biggest two-day slump since November. The eCommerce and payments company’s stock fell 6.8% on Wednesday (Oct. 1) after declining 6.6% on Tuesday (Sept.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $3000 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MELI reach a price target of $3500. The rating they have provided for MELI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to MELI, setting the target price at $2500 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

MELI Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI fell by -13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,406.23. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 43.83%, with 7.75% for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.