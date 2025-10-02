MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29% in relation to its previous close of $17.81. However, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU), was granted an Advanced Determination of Prudence (ADP) and Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) by the North Dakota Public Service Commission (NDPSC) for MDU’s planned acquisition of a 49% ownership interest in the Badger Wind Farm.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) is above average at 16.71x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MDU is 197.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDU on October 02, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has seen a 2.45% increase for the week, with a 7.85% rise in the past month and a 5.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for MDU Resources Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for MDU’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Buy” to MDU, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

MDU Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw 15.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDU starting from Vollmer Jason L, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $16.07 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Vollmer Jason L now owns 344,548 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc, valued at $80,375 using the latest closing price.

Vollmer Jason L, the CFO of MDU Resources Group Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $16.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that Vollmer Jason L is holding 339,548 shares at $81,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 7.98%, with 3.08% for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $507.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.