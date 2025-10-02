MaxsMaking Inc (MAMK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of MaxsMaking Inc (NASDAQ: MAMK) has surged by 21.29% when compared to previous closing price of $2.44, but the company has seen a 21.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-12 that Six IPOs and one SPAC debuted this week. Nine IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings this week. Two sizable mining companies are slated to go public in the US in the week ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxsMaking Inc (NASDAQ: MAMK) Right Now?

MaxsMaking Inc (NASDAQ: MAMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 194.74x.

The public float for MAMK is 0.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.27% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of MAMK was 393.22K shares.

MAMK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.08% for MaxsMaking Inc (MAMK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.72% for MAMK stock, with a simple moving average of 19.76% for the last 200 days.

MAMK Trading at 25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +35.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxsMaking Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 27.36%, with 11.93% for asset returns.

Based on MaxsMaking Inc (MAMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, MaxsMaking Inc (MAMK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.