Marex Group Plc (MRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MRX stock has gone down by -7.32%, with a monthly decline of -13.32% and a quarterly plunge of -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Marex Group Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for MRX’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) Right Now?

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27x compared to its average ratio. MRX has 36-month beta value of -0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MRX is 52.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRX on October 02, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

MRX stock’s latest price update

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.83% compared to its previous closing price of $33.62. However, the company has seen a -7.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Marex Group plc (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MRX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $54 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRX reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for MRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MRX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

MRX Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRX fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.70. In addition, Marex Group Plc saw 29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marex Group Plc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%.

Based on Marex Group Plc (MRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $865.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marex Group Plc (MRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.