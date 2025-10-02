Make Informed Decisions with Indivior Plc (INDV) Stock Updates

In the past week, INDV stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly decline of -4.63% and a quarterly surge of 52.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Indivior Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for INDV’s stock, with a 63.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) is above average at 33.10x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INDV is 109.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INDV on October 02, 2025 was 2.87M shares.

INDV stock’s latest price update

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70% compared to its previous closing price of $24.11. However, the company has seen a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-10-01 that Indivior, said on Wednesday it plans to relocate its corporate domicile from the UK to the United States, establishing a new Delaware-based parent company, just months after the pharmaceutical firm moved its primary listing to New York.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INDV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for INDV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for INDV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to INDV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

INDV Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDV rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.63. In addition, Indivior Plc saw 133.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INDV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Indivior Plc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.6%.

Based on Indivior Plc (INDV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $84.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Indivior Plc (INDV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.