Lunai Bioworks Inc (LNAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lunai Bioworks Inc (NASDAQ: LNAI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.86% in relation to previous closing price of $1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. (Nasdaq:LNAI), a pioneer in AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense, today announced the formal adoption of its new corporate identity, reflecting a sharpened strategic focus and a streamlined capital structure following a 10:1 reverse stock split. The rebranding from Renovaro Inc. to Lunai Bioworks marks a pivotal evolution in the company’s mission: to capture biological signals at scale, decode them using AI, and validate them quickly in model systems.

Is It Worth Investing in Lunai Bioworks Inc (NASDAQ: LNAI) Right Now?

LNAI has 36-month beta value of 0.39.

The public float for LNAI is 150.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNAI on October 02, 2025 was 204.73K shares.

LNAI’s Market Performance

LNAI stock saw a decrease of -25.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.15% for Lunai Bioworks Inc (LNAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.37% for LNAI’s stock, with a -75.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNAI Trading at -42.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.44%, as shares sank -42.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNAI fell by -25.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7384. In addition, Lunai Bioworks Inc saw -74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNAI

Equity return is now at value -321.81%, with -207.76% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lunai Bioworks Inc (LNAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.