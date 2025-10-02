Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39%relation to previous closing price of $1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Growth-focused healthcare executive brings 40 years of executive leadership experience across multiple industry sectors NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced the appointment of accomplished healthcare executive John R.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LUCD is 50.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUCD on October 02, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

LUCD’s Market Performance

LUCD stock saw a decrease of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.92% for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for LUCD’s stock, with a -12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUCD stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for LUCD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LUCD in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUCD reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LUCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LUCD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

LUCD Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -25.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCD fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0838. In addition, Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw 25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUCD starting from Matheis Dennis, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, Matheis Dennis now owns 665,443 shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, valued at $101,840 using the latest closing price.

Matheis Dennis, the Director of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, purchased 187,098 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Matheis Dennis is holding 187,098 shares at $242,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.0% for the present operating margin

-0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Diagnostics Inc stands at -12.67%. The total capital return value is set at -5.19%. Equity return is now at value -463.56%, with -151.85% for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -835.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2084.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$44.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.