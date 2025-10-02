Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) has seen a -9.67% decrease in the past week, with a -68.32% drop in the past month, and a -84.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.84% for LGCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.12% for LGCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) Right Now?

Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LGCL is at 0.80.

The public float for LGCL is 15.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for LGCL on October 02, 2025 was 2.73M shares.

LGCL stock’s latest price update

Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL)’s stock price has soared by 10.32% in relation to previous closing price of $0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-29 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

LGCL Trading at -63.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -68.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGCL fell by -9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2200. In addition, Lucas GC Ltd saw -84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucas GC Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Based on Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.