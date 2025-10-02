LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.72% in relation to its previous close of $332.69. However, the company has experienced a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that advisors, DJ Totland, CFP®, CIMA®, CPFA® and Christopher Meyer, CFP®, with support from Rob Tendler CFP®, CLU® and the Harbor Lights Financial Group team – an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors – have come together to form Lighthouse Private Wealth. The practice joins LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. They reported serving approximately $1.1 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from RBC.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LPLA is 79.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on October 02, 2025 was 855.75K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -12.63% drop in the past month, and a -15.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for LPLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for LPLA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $390 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $405. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to LPLA, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

LPLA Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $338.80. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Gates Greg, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $338.21 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Gates Greg now owns 17,620 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $507,312 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 29.46%, with 7.72% for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.