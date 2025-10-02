Linkhome Holdings Inc (LHAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Linkhome Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LHAI) is above average at 200.82x,

The public float for LHAI is 7.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LHAI on October 02, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

LHAI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Linkhome Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LHAI) has jumped by 8.39% compared to previous close of $9.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LHAI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for LHAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for LHAI’s stock, with a 24.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LHAI Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for LHAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Linkhome Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%. Equity return is now at value 36.74%, with 26.75% for asset returns.

Based on Linkhome Holdings Inc (LHAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 377.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Linkhome Holdings Inc (LHAI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.