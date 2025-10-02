Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average trading volume for LNKS on October 02, 2025 was 141.07K shares.

LNKS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Linkers Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: LNKS) has dropped by -1.10% compared to previous close of $0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that New York, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linkers Industries Limited (Nasdaq: LNKS) (the “Company”), a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with operation in Malaysia, today announced receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Deficiency Letter.

LNKS’s Market Performance

Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.77% decline in the past month and a -10.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.61% for LNKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.50% for LNKS’s stock, with a -53.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNKS Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.78% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for LNKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Linkers Industries Ltd stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -7.83%, with -5.48% for asset returns.

Based on Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.