Linde Plc (LIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.72%relation to previous closing price of $475.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that WOKING, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer, to the additional role of Chairman of the Board, effective January 31, 2026. Lamba will succeed Steve Angel, who plans to retire from Linde’s Board effective January 31, 2026. Angel will retire from Linde after 25 years of distinguished service, having served as Chairman since 2022, Chief Executive Officer from 2018 to 2022,.

Is It Worth Investing in Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) Right Now?

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LIN is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LIN is 466.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for LIN on October 02, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

LIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Linde Plc (LIN) has seen a -1.54% decrease in the past week, with a -1.55% drop in the past month, and a -2.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for LIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for LIN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LIN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LIN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $535 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIN reach a price target of $576. The rating they have provided for LIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LIN, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

LIN Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIN fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $475.49. In addition, Linde Plc saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIN starting from ANGEL STEPHEN F, who sold 50,309 shares at the price of $473.38 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, ANGEL STEPHEN F now owns 480,543 shares of Linde Plc, valued at $23,815,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Linde Plc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 17.51%, with 8.07% for asset returns.

Based on Linde Plc (LIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Linde Plc (LIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.