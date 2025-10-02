Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00x compared to its average ratio. LNC has 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LNC is 187.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNC on October 02, 2025 was 2.01M shares.

LNC stock’s latest price update

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.55%relation to previous closing price of $40.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) today announced the appointment of John Morriss as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, effective October 13, 2025. Morriss will be responsible for overseeing the company’s general account, funds management and private markets investment strategies with more than $300 billion in assets under management. He will report to Ellen Cooper, Chairman, President and CEO, and will be a member of the company’s Senior Management Co.

LNC’s Market Performance

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has experienced a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month, and a 14.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for LNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for LNC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LNC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.98. In addition, Lincoln National Corp saw 27.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Woodroffe Sean, who sold 16,164 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Woodroffe Sean now owns 155,982 shares of Lincoln National Corp, valued at $661,108 using the latest closing price.

Kroll Brian, the EVP, Head of Life & Annuities of Lincoln National Corp, sold 6,362 shares at $40.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that Kroll Brian is holding 49,756 shares at $260,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 12.97%, with 0.31% for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corp (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.