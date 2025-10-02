Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) has decreased by -7.93% when compared to last closing price of $97.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-12 that Limbach Holdings delivered strong Q2 2025 results, driven by double-digit topline growth and margin expansion from its Owner Direct Relationships segment. The strategic shift away from lower-margin GCR to high-margin ODR is expected to fuel profitability in the quarters ahead. Despite softness in the GCR segment, robust demand in ODR, backlog, and recurring revenue provide solid growth visibility for 2025 and beyond.

Is It Worth Investing in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) Right Now?

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMB is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LMB is 10.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMB on October 02, 2025 was 229.62K shares.

LMB’s Market Performance

LMB stock saw a decrease of -5.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.36% for LMB’s stock, with a -15.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $108 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMB reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LMB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

LMB Trading at -21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -17.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.88. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Sharp Jay, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $106.09 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Sharp Jay now owns 67,877 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc, valued at $212,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 23.26%, with 10.91% for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $54.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.