Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: LHSW) is 34.08x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for LHSW is 17.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On October 02, 2025, LHSW’s average trading volume was 179.35K shares.

LHSW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: LHSW) has increased by 0.95% when compared to last closing price of $2.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Shenzhen, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”) today announced that it has signed a series of supply agreements with Shenzhen Hechuan Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Hechuan Intelligent”). Hechuan Intelligence has become an agent of Lianhe sowell, providing a series of AI-driven 3D automatic optical inspection（“AOI“）solutions to Midea Group (“Midea”）— including in-line 3D AOI systems, fully automated 3D optical inspection units, and double-sided DIP coating AOI equipment— totaling approximately sales of USD 4,300,000. As of today, USD 970,000 worth of equipment has already been delivered. These cutting-edge systems will be deployed across Midea’s surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing facilities based in various regions throughout the country. Midea Group is one of China’s largest home appliance manufacturers and a leading global provider of consumer appliances and HVAC systems.

LHSW’s Market Performance

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW) has experienced a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month, and a -3.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.30% for LHSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for LHSW stock, with a simple moving average of -13.90% for the last 200 days.

LHSW Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.10% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for LHSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%.

Based on Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 30.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.