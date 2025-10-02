Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has decreased by -0.89% when compared to last closing price of $31.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, October 30, 2025, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company’s business outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is above average at 18.44x. The 36-month beta value for LAUR is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LAUR is 125.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of LAUR on October 02, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

LAUR’s Market Performance

LAUR stock saw an increase of 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.76% and a quarterly increase of 33.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for LAUR’s stock, with a 40.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAUR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LAUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAUR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

LAUR Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 87.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Buskirk Richard M., who sold 7,232 shares at the price of $22.83 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Buskirk Richard M. now owns 280,292 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $165,121 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 25.81%, with 12.40% for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $537.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.