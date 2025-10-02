Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC): A Technical Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 321.40x compared to its average ratio. LSCC has 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LSCC is 134.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on October 02, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

LSCC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) has increased by 0.38% when compared to last closing price of $73.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LSCC #EmployeeEngagement–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company is recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington by The Oregonian/OregonLive. “We are proud to be recognized, once again, as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington, where our headquarters is located and our commitment to innovation continues to thrive,” said Ford Tamer, Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. “This honor refl.

LSCC’s Market Performance

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) has seen a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.26% gain in the past month and a 40.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for LSCC’s stock, with a 30.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $57 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at 15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.30. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp saw 37.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Stevens Tonya, who sold 3,440 shares at the price of $74.93 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Stevens Tonya now owns 84,336 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, valued at $257,759 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.57%, with 3.87% for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $106.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.