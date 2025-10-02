Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has plunged by -0.03% when compared to previous closing price of $30.03, but the company has seen a -4.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Newly unveiled core of Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework orchestrates, securely builds and dynamically deploys AI agents Enterprise-grade Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework is augmented with a differentiated approach and unique methodology to drive business outcomes Kyndryl is poised to empower customers across industries to become AI-native NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled capabilities that augment the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and accelerate AI adoption at scale across industries. The enhancements incorporate a unique design process and an innovative engagement methodology.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54x compared to its average ratio. KD has 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KD is 226.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KD on October 02, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

KD’s stock has seen a -4.79% decrease for the week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month and a -29.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for KD stock, with a simple moving average of -16.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KD reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for KD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KD, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

KD Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.55. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Khurana Vineet, who sold 26,451 shares at the price of $39.14 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Khurana Vineet now owns 73,278 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, valued at $1,035,359 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 26.55%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.