Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA)'s stock price has gone rise by 3.95% in comparison to its previous close of $8.85, however, the company has experienced a 9.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KURA is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KURA is 84.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.90% of that float. On October 02, 2025, KURA’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA stock saw an increase of 9.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.72% and a quarterly increase of 58.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.42% for KURA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to KURA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Oncology Inc stands at -2.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -51.11%, with -32.93% for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -138.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$169.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.