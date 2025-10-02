KULR Technology Group Inc’s (KULR) Stock: A -2.30% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has gone down by -5.87% for the week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month and a -34.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.47% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for KULR’s stock, with a -59.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KULR is 36.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on October 02, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

KULR stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.09%relation to previous closing price of $4.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-08-20 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Wednesday August 20th. Here are today’s top headlines: Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) has partnered with Montana State University to launch QCORE, a new research center focused on quantum and photonic systems integration.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KULR reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for KULR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

KULR Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc saw 93.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc stands at -1.33%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -24.65%, with -22.62% for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.