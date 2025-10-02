Kodiak AI Inc (KDK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) has plunged by -12.87% when compared to previous closing price of $6.84, but the company has seen a -37.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that Kodiak AI began trading on Nasdaq after completing a $2.5 billion SPAC merger with Ares Acquisition Corp. II. Significant shareholder redemptions ahead of the merger left only $62.9 million in the trust account, down from $562 million. Despite reduced SPAC proceeds, KDK secured over $200 million in additional funding commitments from institutional investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) Right Now?

Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.81x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.24.

KDK currently public float of 10.64M.On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of KDK was 474.00K shares.

KDK’s Market Performance

KDK stock saw a decrease of -37.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for Kodiak AI Inc (KDK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.95% for KDK stock, with a simple moving average of -46.29% for the last 200 days.

KDK Trading at -45.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.36%, as shares sank -47.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDK fell by -37.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Kodiak AI Inc saw -44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KDK

Equity return is now at value 3.11%, with 2.97% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak AI Inc (KDK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.