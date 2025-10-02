Kodiak AI Inc (KDK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ethane Eddington

Business

The stock price of Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) has plunged by -12.87% when compared to previous closing price of $6.84, but the company has seen a -37.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that Kodiak AI began trading on Nasdaq after completing a $2.5 billion SPAC merger with Ares Acquisition Corp. II. Significant shareholder redemptions ahead of the merger left only $62.9 million in the trust account, down from $562 million. Despite reduced SPAC proceeds, KDK secured over $200 million in additional funding commitments from institutional investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) Right Now?

Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ: KDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.81x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.24.

KDK currently public float of 10.64M.On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of KDK was 474.00K shares.

KDK’s Market Performance

KDK stock saw a decrease of -37.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for Kodiak AI Inc (KDK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.95% for KDK stock, with a simple moving average of -46.29% for the last 200 days.

KDK Trading at -45.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.36%, as shares sank -47.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDK fell by -37.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Kodiak AI Inc saw -44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KDK

Equity return is now at value 3.11%, with 2.97% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak AI Inc (KDK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

News Heater
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.