Knife River Corp (KNF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Knife River Corp (KNF) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a -9.22% drop in the past month and a -10.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.28% for KNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for KNF’s stock, with a -19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KNF is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KNF is 56.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume for KNF on October 02, 2025 was 687.43K shares.

KNF stock’s latest price update

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.52% in comparison to its previous close of $76.87, however, the company has experienced a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-12 that Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products – Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) and Knife River (KNF). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of KNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for KNF by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KNF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $129 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNF reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for KNF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to KNF, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

KNF Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.40. In addition, Knife River Corp saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.11%, with 4.86% for asset returns.

Based on Knife River Corp (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $463.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knife River Corp (KNF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.