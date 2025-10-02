Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.99x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for KMB is 331.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of KMB was 2.37M shares.

KMB stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.89% compared to its previous closing price of $124.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Dividend Aristocrats, tracked by NOBL, outperformed SPY in August but lagged year-to-date, with notable dispersion among individual stock returns. Dividend growth remains robust, with 55 of 69 Aristocrats already raising payouts in 2025 at an average rate of 5.19%, nearing last year’s pace. 22 Dividend Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has experienced a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month, and a -6.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for KMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $138 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to KMB, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.88. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Hicks Zackery A, the Chief Digital & Technology Off of Kimberly-Clark Corp, sold 15,038 shares at $133.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Hicks Zackery A is holding 14,321 shares at $2,006,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 196.26%, with 13.87% for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.