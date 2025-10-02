Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) has decreased by -4.53% when compared to last closing price of $6.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, today reported a substantial reduction in tumor burden from a single-patient expanded access case in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) treated with a combination regimen that included the Company’s investigational pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, paxalisib. After three weeks of combination immunotherapy/chemotherapy plus paxalisib, imaging performed at the treating institution showed an 86% reduction in overall tumor burden.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KZIA is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume for KZIA on October 02, 2025 was 268.94K shares.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA’s stock has seen a -10.78% decrease for the week, with a -18.56% drop in the past month and a -3.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.76% for KZIA’s stock, with a -4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZIA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for KZIA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

KZIA Trading at -17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR saw -69.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.81% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR stands at -9.3%. The total capital return value is set at -10.34%. Equity return is now at value -3028.18%, with -135.08% for asset returns.

Based on Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -52.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$26.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.