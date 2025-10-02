Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has increased by 2.38% when compared to last closing price of $22.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Scorpio Tankers, Kanzhun and Tencent Music emerge as low-beta picks to help investors navigate ongoing market volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 35.47x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BZ is 389.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZ on October 02, 2025 was 3.87M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a 30.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for BZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

BZ Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.91. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.68%, with 10.66% for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.