Jack Henry & Associates, Inc’s (JKHY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) has gone down by -3.44% for the week, with a -9.01% drop in the past month and a -18.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for JKHY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for JKHY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45x compared to its average ratio. JKHY has 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JKHY is 72.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on October 02, 2025 was 744.98K shares.

JKHY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) has dropped by -1.77% compared to previous close of $148.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. pymnts.com reported 2025-10-01 that Jack Henry says it has acquired embedded payments solutions company Victor Technologies. By purchasing Victor from MVB Financial, Jack Henry expands its capabilities in the fast-growing Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) market, in which financial institutions embed payment services into third-party, non-bank brands, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 1).

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $183 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to JKHY, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.55. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc saw -16.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Foss David B, who sold 5,780 shares at the price of $167.28 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, Foss David B now owns 139,265 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, valued at $966,878 using the latest closing price.

Swearingen Renee Ann, the Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, sold 1,010 shares at $179.10 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Swearingen Renee Ann is holding 693 shares at $180,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 22.94%, with 14.95% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $801.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.