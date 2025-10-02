Irobot Corp’s (IRBT) Stock: A 5.23% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Irobot Corp (IRBT) has gone up by 13.66% for the week, with a 22.57% rise in the past month and a 17.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.19% for IRBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for IRBT’s stock, with a -18.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IRBT is 28.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRBT on October 02, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

IRBT stock’s latest price update

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT)’s stock price has plunge by 6.54%relation to previous closing price of $3.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-09-22 that The CE 100 Index gained 2.3% during the week when the Fed cut interest rates for the first time this year. The index handily outpaced general market gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRBT reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for IRBT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRBT, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

IRBT Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Irobot Corp saw -55.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Irobot Corp stands at -0.33%. The total capital return value is set at -5.47%. Equity return is now at value -273.81%, with -36.31% for asset returns.

Based on Irobot Corp (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at -29.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Irobot Corp (IRBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.