iQSTEL Inc (IQST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of iQSTEL Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) has jumped by 8.15% compared to previous close of $6.5. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation, today announced a key milestone in its expansion strategy: the entry into the Cybersecurity Arena and the new generation of AI Enhanced Cybersecurity Services through a strategic stock swap partnership with Cycurion, Inc. a Nasdaq listed corporation. As part of this agreement, IQSTEL will issue 151,058 shares of its common stock to Cycurion, while Cycurion will issue 3,866,976 shares of its common stock to IQSTEL, with each exchange representing an equal value of $1,000,000 at the execution of the agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in iQSTEL Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IQST is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IQST is 3.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQST on October 02, 2025 was 95.42K shares.

IQST’s Market Performance

IQST’s stock has seen a 13.39% increase for the week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month and a -32.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for iQSTEL Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.13% for IQST’s stock, with a -39.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IQST Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQST rose by +13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, iQSTEL Inc saw -49.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for iQSTEL Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -80.54%, with -16.56% for asset returns.

Based on iQSTEL Inc (IQST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 5.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iQSTEL Inc (IQST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.