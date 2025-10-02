Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

IONS has 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IONS is 158.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on October 02, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

IONS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has increased by 0.58% when compared to last closing price of $65.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Ionis’ zilganersen hits its phase III goal in Alexander disease, paving the way for a potential FDA filing in early 2026.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a 2.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.45% gain in the past month and a 50.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for IONS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.96% for IONS’s stock, with a 71.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IONS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

IONS Trading at 28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.69. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 61.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

O’NEIL PATRICK R., the EVP CLO & General Counsel of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 14,827 shares at $64.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that O’NEIL PATRICK R. is holding 57,130 shares at $958,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -59.83%, with -9.44% for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$475.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.