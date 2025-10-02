Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IVVD stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 18.45% and a quarterly surge of 68.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.48% for Invivyd Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for IVVD stock, with a simple moving average of 50.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVVD is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IVVD is 154.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVVD on October 02, 2025 was 5.42M shares.

IVVD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) has increased by 10.91% when compared to last closing price of $1.1. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) today announced the appointment of Paul B. Bolno, M.D., to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Bolno is the President and CEO of Wave Life Sciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and has served in those roles since 2013.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVVD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IVVD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IVVD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $9 based on the research report published on April 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVVD reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for IVVD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IVVD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

IVVD Trading at 29.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVVD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1964. In addition, Invivyd Inc saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVVD starting from Lee Timothy Edward, who sold 29,643 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Lee Timothy Edward now owns 59,344 shares of Invivyd Inc, valued at $16,796 using the latest closing price.

Lee Timothy Edward, the Chief Commercial Officer of Invivyd Inc, sold 20,013 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Lee Timothy Edward is holding 88,987 shares at $13,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.46% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Invivyd Inc stands at -2.38%. The total capital return value is set at -2.54%. Equity return is now at value -120.08%, with -82.65% for asset returns.

Based on Invivyd Inc (IVVD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -38.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$173.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.