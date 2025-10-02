Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is above average at 19.75x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IVR is 66.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVR on October 02, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

IVR stock’s latest price update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR)’s stock price has increased by 2.91% compared to its previous closing price of $7.56. However, the company has seen a 7.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $7.78 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +2.91% change compared to its last close.

IVR’s Market Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has seen a 7.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.26% gain in the past month and a -3.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for IVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.68% for IVR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $10 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IVR, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

IVR Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.79% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 5.53%, with 0.78% for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $309.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 42.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.