Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has increased by 24.54% when compared to last closing price of $1.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), an Australia company that is engaged in the businesses of the trading in Halal products, the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, and the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass, today announced that it has received notification letter dated May 2, 2025 (the “Deficiency Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”) notifying that the Company is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing due to its failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(F)(i), the Company has until July 2, 2025 (that is, 60 calendar days from the date of the Deficiency Letter) to submit to Nasdaq a plan (the “Compliance Plan”) to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

IMTE has 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The public float for IMTE is 2.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTE on October 02, 2025 was 415.40K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

The stock of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has seen a 14.81% increase in the past week, with a 38.66% rise in the past month, and a 14.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.14% for IMTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.94% for IMTE’s stock, with a 4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at 20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares surge +21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0696. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.49% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -44.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.79%.

Based on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -52.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.