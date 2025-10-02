Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IINN is 24.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IINN on October 02, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

IINN stock’s latest price update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN)'s stock price has gone decline by -6.30% in comparison to its previous close of $1.27, however, the company has experienced a -7.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Inspira delivered major milestones throughout and following the six months ended June 30, 2025, including the receipt of $49.5 million in binding purchase orders, clinical validation in leading hospitals, 97.35% accuracy for its HYLA blood sensor, and strategic patent protection, underscoring accelerating commercial momentum.

IINN’s Market Performance

IINN’s stock has fallen by -7.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.85% and a quarterly rise of 10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for IINN’s stock, with a 26.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IINN Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IINN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IINN fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2265. In addition, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IINN

The total capital return value is set at 0.0%.

Based on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11096.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 401.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.