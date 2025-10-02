Informatica Inc (INFA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17% compared to its previous closing price of $24.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) focused on whether Informatica as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INFA is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INFA is 172.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.32% of that float. The average trading volume of INFA on October 02, 2025 was 3.62M shares.

INFA’s Market Performance

The stock of Informatica Inc (INFA) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a 2.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for INFA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for INFA’s stock, with a 9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFA reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for INFA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to INFA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

INFA Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFA rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Informatica Inc saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFA starting from Schweitzer John Arthur, who sold 10,193 shares at the price of $24.79 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Schweitzer John Arthur now owns 319,397 shares of Informatica Inc, valued at $252,634 using the latest closing price.

Santiago Francis R., the Chief Accounting Officer of Informatica Inc, sold 16,790 shares at $24.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that Santiago Francis R. is holding 43,851 shares at $416,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Informatica Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -0.32%, with -0.15% for asset returns.

Based on Informatica Inc (INFA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $338.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Informatica Inc (INFA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.