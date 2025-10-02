Immunic Inc (IMUX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has increased by 8.89% when compared to last closing price of $0.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and investor conferences in October: October 4-7: UEGW 2025 – United European Gastroenterology Week. Immunic’s R&D team will attend this conference in Berlin, Germany.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMUX is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IMUX is 95.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for IMUX on October 02, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has seen a 9.20% increase for the week, with a 20.15% rise in the past month and a 34.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for Immunic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.12% for IMUX’s stock, with a -0.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMUX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8562. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Nash Duane, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Nash Duane now owns 36,032 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $16,694 using the latest closing price.

Tardio Jason, the President and COO of Immunic Inc, purchased 12,512 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Tardio Jason is holding 12,512 shares at $9,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-923.38% for the present operating margin

-0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunic Inc stands at -893.3%. The total capital return value is set at -3.09%. Equity return is now at value -208.93%, with -137.69% for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -92.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$100.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 354.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.