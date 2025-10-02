Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICHR is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ICHR is 33.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ICHR’s average trading volume was 911.13K shares.

ICHR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) has surged by 13.07% when compared to previous closing price of $17.52, but the company has seen a 12.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-05 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor events taking place during the third quarter: Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 11, 2025 Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference August 20, 2025 Jeff.

ICHR’s Market Performance

Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has seen a 12.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.21% gain in the past month and a -11.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for ICHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.89% for ICHR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICHR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ICHR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ICHR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

ICHR Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd saw -37.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from Haugen Marc, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Haugen Marc now owns 42,960 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd, valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

Haugen Marc, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd, purchased 3,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Haugen Marc is holding 45,960 shares at $52,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.98%, with -2.14% for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.