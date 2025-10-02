Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has decreased by -8.52% when compared to last closing price of $6.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-21 that Hycroft Mining (HYMC) owns a massive, underexplored gold-silver deposit in Nevada, well-positioned for the current precious metals bull market. HYMC’s disciplined execution is evident in narrowing losses, a strengthened $129M cash position, and ongoing high-grade silver discoveries with significant exploration upside. Despite development-stage risks and recent dilution, current valuation offers deep discount versus peers, with major upside if even a fraction of resources are monetized.

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Right Now?

HYMC has 36-month beta value of 2.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HYMC is 32.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on October 02, 2025 was 783.77K shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a -6.82% decrease in the past week, with a 15.45% rise in the past month, and a 90.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.03% for HYMC’s stock, with a 76.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at 25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw 139.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Jennings Rebecca, who sold 30,084 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Jennings Rebecca now owns 100,024 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $197,652 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.52% for the present operating margin

-0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -6.35%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.