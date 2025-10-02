Humana Inc (HUM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is above average at 18.94x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUM is 119.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUM on October 02, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

HUM stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.15% compared to its previous closing price of $260.17. However, the company has seen a -5.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

HUM’s Market Performance

Humana Inc (HUM) has seen a -5.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.41% decline in the past month and a 1.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for HUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.88% for HUM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $295 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $315. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

HUM Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.82. In addition, Humana Inc saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Rechtin James A., who purchased 6,530 shares at the price of $229.25 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rechtin James A. now owns 30,474 shares of Humana Inc, valued at $1,496,984 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Humana Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 9.03%, with 3.14% for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.35 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Humana Inc (HUM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.