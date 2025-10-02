Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67% compared to its previous closing price of $67.49. However, the company has seen a 0.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Instruments stocks have likely encountered both Hologic (HOLX) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HOLX is 220.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of HOLX was 1.93M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month, and a 2.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for HOLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for HOLX’s stock, with a 3.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $80 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

HOLX Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.43. In addition, Hologic, Inc saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, who sold 138,358 shares at the price of $66.97 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, MACMILLAN STEPHEN P now owns 1,234,624 shares of Hologic, Inc, valued at $9,266,118 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.38%, with 6.30% for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.