HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) has decreased by -0.67% when compared to last closing price of $52.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DINO is 172.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DINO on October 02, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

The stock of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) has seen a -2.29% decrease in the past week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month, and a 19.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for DINO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $46 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

DINO Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.26. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Pompa Valerie, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $42.53 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Pompa Valerie now owns 39,591 shares of HF Sinclair Corp, valued at $467,830 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corp stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.93%, with -0.52% for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corp (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.